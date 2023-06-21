Lincolnshire councils have been given nearly £1 million by the UK government to support Ukrainian refugees.

The funding is part of the Homelessness Prevention Grant, specifically the Homes for Ukraine Scheme Support, aimed at securing accommodation for displaced Ukrainians.

The total funding allocated to Lincolnshire amounts to £953,271, including £95,044 for West Lindsey.

This sum recognises the additional pressures placed on councils and the specific needs of the Ukrainian guests as they transition from their initial arrangements.

Thousands of Ukrainians have been forced to flee the homeland following the invasion by Russia. Picture: Patricia de Melo Moreira/AFC via Getty Images

Government guidance indicates the grant seeks to ensure Ukrainian guests can be supported to move into their own homes and reduce the risk of homelessness.

The funds are ring-fenced to ensure councils are funded to prevent homelessness.

The government expects the funding to be prioritised for supporting Ukrainian guests into sustainable accommodation, such as access to the private rental sector, supporting employment access, and facilitating ongoing sponsorship into guests’ second year.

Coun Richard Wright, North Kesteven Council leader, welcomed the funding on behalf of the Lincolnshire-wide Resettlement Partnership.

He said: “As hundreds of hosts across Lincolnshire continue to open their hearts and homes to accommodate displaced Ukrainian guests, and Lincolnshire councils continue to work in many and various ways to support both hosts and guests, this additional funding will be most welcome.”

The councils have developed a strong partnership to ensure seamless delivery across the county.

With this new allocation, they aim to shape a local scheme that works across all areas to ensure Ukrainian guests continue to be supported in whatever ways are possible and most practicable.

