£1m investment to renovate Spilsby Sessions House is ‘important’ for town’s future, residents say

Spilsby Sessions House. Photo Spilsby Sessions House

Residents and visitors say that a £1 million investment fund secured to renovate the Spilsby Sessions House is important for the town’s heritage.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Lindsey District Council has received a £1.006 million grant from Historic England’s Heritage at Risk funding pot to carry out vital repairs to the landmark site.

The Grade II listed building was built in 1827 and was originally used as a sessions house and jail before it was converted into a theatre in 1894 .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building has been listed on the Theatres at Risk register since 2015 and badly needs repairs for it to be able to reopen. Plans are in place to turn it into a multi-use community facility.

Spilsby Resident Susan Hart, 76. Photo Ldrs

The funding will allow the brick work and roof to be repaired and for the windows to be replaced.

This grant comes on top of £4.929 million of government funding which has already been allocated to the district council in partnership with the Spilsby Sessions House charity.

Ray Pears, 89, who lives in Wragby and was visiting the town, said: “I think it’s important that the council protects historic landmarks like the Spilsby Sessions House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re losing too much of our heritage in Lincolnshire and we need to preserve it.”

Spilsby resident Margaret Cook said the additional funding was ‘excellent’ for the town.

She added: “It’s an excellent idea. It will be good for Spilsby because the house brings people together.

“I think there’s a risk that we might lose these buildings if we don’t look after them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Things like Lincoln Cathedral rely on donations to keep going but people are questioning whether they should pay to visit them. The money has to come from somewhere.”

Resident Stanley Smith, 81, who has lived in the town for 15 years, said that the refurbishments would improve the town.

He added: “Spilsby has gone down hill. I don’t think it’s much of a town, it’s more of a glorified village.

“I think the refurbishments to the house will help to make the town look better.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another man, who wanted to be referred to purely as Stephen, said: “I think it’s marvellous. The building has been left derelict for a long time.

“If you look around the town now, all the banks are gone. It’s full of charity shops, nail bars and hairdressers.

“I’ve been to some good events at the house in the past and I look forward to seeing the new development.”

Resident Susan Hart, 76, said: “I think it’s really important to protect our historic landmarks. The house is such a lovely building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it will bring people into Spilsby and it will help support local businesses too.”

Louise Brennan, director of regions at Historic England, said the funding will help to boost economic growth in the area.

She added: “Thanks to the extra funding from the Heritage at Risk Capital Fund, we are able to breathe new life into neglected historic buildings that we haven’t been able to help through our existing grant schemes.

“This initiative will not only boost economic growth but also create amazing opportunities for people in some of the nation’s most disadvantaged areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re thrilled to support projects that harness the power of heritage to make a real difference where it’s needed most.”

Bruce Knight, Spilsby Sessions House trustee, said the grant will allow for much needed repairs to be carried out on the building.

He added: “With the confirmation of this Historic England grant alongside the government funding already successfully secured by East Lindsey District Council, the community will now begin to see Spilsby’s Sessions House actually receiving the much needed repair that its historic fabric needs.

“Historic England has supported the project in earlier stages, and we are thrilled to see their support continue. This not only demonstrates their desire to preserve the heritage site, but it is also a recognition of support for our plans to revive and relaunch the building as a cultural facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Supported by the Theatres Trust ‘Resilient Theatres – Resilient Communities’ programme, our work on early stage planning for opening up the venue has already begun and over the next eighteen months we will be seeking to continue to fund the essential planning and preparation work and will also be seeking funds for final fit out costs.

“Thanks to Historic England and East Lindsey District Council, we can proceed with the knowledge that the crucial, fundamental building work will be well underway.”