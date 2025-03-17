£20m 'exciting opportunity' for Skegness welcomed

More details of a multi-million pound government funding previously announced for Skegness have been released.

As reported, the Plan for Neighbourhoods was announced by the government at the beginning of March and will see Skegness receive up to £20 million of funding and support over the next ten years.

The details of the Plan for Neighbourhoods comes after the government’s confirmation in the October budget that the previously announced Long Term Plan for towns funding would be retained and reformed into a new regeneration programme.

The Plan for Neighbourhoods focuses on three goals - thriving places, stronger communities, and taking back control – and areas will be driving forward their own priorities, with community engagement a crucial component of the programme.

In line with government requirements, a regeneration plan which sets out a vision for the funding and a four year investment plan will be developed in the coming months.

At the heart of this work will be community feedback and involvement.

The funding for programme delivery will begin from April 2026.

Chris Baron, Chair, Connected Coast said: “It is great to have details of the programme and the priorities for investment confirmed, allowing us to move forward collaboratively to create a vision and plan for Skegness.

“We have been carrying out consultation and engagement since last summer to inform this new government funding, and we will continue to work with local people in the coming months and years so that together we can focus this funding to make a long-term impact.

“This is another exciting opportunity for Skegness which will allow us to maximise the town’s potential, and build on the significant investment and transformational projects that are already being delivered.”

Paul McCooey, Chair, Connected Coast’s Skegness Sub-Group added: “We have been awaiting further steer on this funding and now that the details have been announced, we can get to work with our communities, partners, and stakeholders to shape a plan for investment.

“In Skegness, we have already seen what can be achieved through partnership working through the Town Deal projects, as exemplified by projects such as the Skegness Learning Campus which is set to be an economic game changer for our area.

“Now, we can bring even more improvements to the town to benefit more people long into the future.”

Councillor Craig Leyland, Leader, East Lindsey District Council said: “Now the priorities for investment have been confirmed, we can progress with our partners in ensuring this funding has a long-term impact for residents and businesses in Skegness.

“East Lindsey District Council has a proven track record of delivering investments with partners that make a difference to people’s lives and opportunities. This funding enables us to build on that even further and now work can continue in shaping this scheme that delivers what our community wants and needs.”