£25,000 allocated to Horncastle as part of Government Welcome Back Fund

Horncastle EMN-210908-125045001

As reported earlier this year, East Lindsey was awarded £226,238 of Government funding as part of the Welcome Back Fund.

According to a report put before town councillors last month, the amount allocated is less than the original bid for £42,200. The report also detailed how some of the money will be spent in Horncastle.

It included:

• £8,780 to improve signage around the town, and for better signage explaining where to park and how to find other attractions/shops in the town, including the TIC. Repainting/replacing Blue plaques. creating a welcome mural (Wall Art) on St Lawrence Street wall.

• £5,000 to purchase new planters, litter bins and benches to enhance the appearance of the town centre and make it more attractive to visitors.

• £9,600 to pay for a professional cleaning company to carry out an intensive clean of the town centre to include cleaning railings, telephone boxes, cleaning and removing graffiti from the bus stop and cleaning pavements; and to pay for the professional company to carry out a weekly clean of the pavements to remove bird droppings.

• £100 to improve signage in the new Tourist Information area within the Joseph Banks Centre.

• £350 to purchase a new hanging system for Joseph Banks Centre window to better display tourist info and posters for events.

• £670 for the production of 20,000 copies of a leaflet to promote the relaunched Joseph Banks Centre (natural science and local heritage museum, garden and tourist info).

• £500 for the marketing for the Joseph Banks Centre’s Summer Exhibition during August, and Horncastle Heritage Open Days Festival with partners across town in September.