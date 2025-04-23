£2.5k boost for Skegness RNLI volunteers

The team from Laver Leisure Ltd present volunteer RNLI fundraisers with their generous donation.

Skegness RNLI has been presented with a whopping cheque for £2,500 by a local business.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Representatives of Laver Leisure Ltd of Ingoldmells visited the libeboat station in Tower Esplanade to hand over the donation.

A spokesperson for the RNLI commented: “We're so privileged to have such amazing support from our local businesses.”

Later next month will see the return of RNLI Lifeguards to patrol beaches along the coast.

RNLI volunteers rely solely on donations to continue their work saving lives. For details visit nli.org//