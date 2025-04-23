£2.5k boost for Skegness RNLI volunteers
Skegness RNLI has been presented with a whopping cheque for £2,500 by a local business.
Representatives of Laver Leisure Ltd of Ingoldmells visited the libeboat station in Tower Esplanade to hand over the donation.
A spokesperson for the RNLI commented: “We're so privileged to have such amazing support from our local businesses.”
Later next month will see the return of RNLI Lifeguards to patrol beaches along the coast.
RNLI volunteers rely solely on donations to continue their work saving lives. For details visit nli.org//
