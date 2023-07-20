Grants of up to £2,000 are available to support groups and community hubs in the East Lindsey area who are supporting residents to tackle social isolation.

The Cost of Living crisis saw a number of community groups open as Warm Spaces in winter 2022 and many of those spaces saw hundreds of residents through their doors over the winter period.

East Lindsey District Council created a directory of the Warm Spaces and Lincolnshire World visited one of the first ones along the coast at Winnie’s Community Lounge in Winthorpe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One overriding theme from those who attended was how residents had benefited from the support they got from attending the warm space. Many groups have stayed open during the warmer months for residents to continue to access the support on offer, whether that be a cuppa with new friends or learning a new skill like knitting.

Community co-ordinator Jodi Bradbury at the warm space run at Winnies Community Lounge.

Councillor Sarah Devereux, Portfolio Holder for Partnership at East Lindsey District Council, said: “We are really pleased to be in a position to offer this grant to community groups in East Lindsey, the support they are giving to local residents is invaluable and we are pleased to be able to recognise the value in this for our residents.”