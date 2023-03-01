Eight days of resurfacing works are planned to improve a road in a Skegness residential area at a cost of £300,000.

The works are expected to take eight days.

Lincolnshire County Council works crews plan to get to grips with the route overnight to increase the lifespan of the road.

They plan to remove the existing top of the road and lay a new surface.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coun Richard Davies, LCC executive member for highways, said said the road closures would be lifted each night to reduce disruption:

He said: “Our expert team will be working overnight so that traffic disruption in the area is dramatically reduced.

“To further the decrease the work's impact to the local community, the road closure will also be lifted at the end of each night.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“To resurface this road in a full and proper way will cost around £300,000. When completed Queens Road will be in a much better condition for the people of Skegness.

“Whilst we are doing everything that we can to minimise any disruption for residents and business, there may be still some aspects of our work that impacts on people and those elements can't be avoided. In light of this I’d like to thank anyone affected for their patience whilst these improvement works happen.”

DATES AND TIMES

Advertisement

Advertisement

The works will begin Monday, March 13, with a scheduled end date of Friday, March 24. These will be overnight works from 8pm until 6pm. No weekend works to be carried out. It is worth noting that the planned end date may be extended due to unforeseen circumstances.

TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT

Road Closure and Diversion Route to be lifted at the end of each shift to minimize disruption on the local network.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During working hours ‘No Parking’ restrictions will be in place for the full length of Queens Road to enable the resurfacing works to be completed.

DIVERSION ROUTE

The diversion route will be via B1528 Lincoln Road - A52 Lincoln Road- Roman Bank – Berry Way - Wainfleet Road and vice versa.

LOCATION OF WORKS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Queens Road, Skegness. From Junction with B1528 Lincoln Road to Junction with A52 Wainfleet Road.