Amongst the many groups from our area who are benefitting, East Coast Pride is receiving funding to support Skegness’ first ever Gay Pride event in September.

Swineshead Silver Band will also receive cash to make Improvements to the building which hosts the band, including connecting water facilities and accessible toilet facilities.

The funding via a scheme which has been funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Rural Prosperity Fund, distributed by the South & East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership.

Lincolnshire Community Foundation’s GRASSroots programme, which has previously supported several projects including Willoughby Road Allotments in Boston, Alford Corn Exchange in East Lindsey and Boxes of Hope in South Holland, has awarded the money in its latest round of decisions.

This brings the total awarded since July to parish councils, village halls and community groups to more than £1million.

In a joint statement, Leader of Boston Borough Council, Councillor Anne Dorrian, East Lindsey Councillors Steve Kirk, portfolio holder for The Coastal Economy, and Adam Grist, portfolio holder for Market Towns and Rural Economy and Councillor Paul Redgate, portfolio holder for Finance, Commercialisation, Levelling Up and UK Shared Prosperity Funding at South Holland District Council, said: “This round of funding shows that we are able to reach so many different areas of the sub-region through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

“Within each district we have been able to award significant funding to several projects, village halls and Parish Councils which all share the same goal – supporting their local community.

“We are all excited to see not only the impact this funding has on the great work being carried out by the recipients but also the people and businesses of the sub-region who will certainly benefit through visitor economy centric projects as well as those with a focus on bringing people together for a variety of different reasons.”

In addition to the ones aleady mentioned, other successful projects are:

Boston Borough:

Volunteer It Yourself CIC –Renovating the Local Community Centre to include improvements to the outdoor space - including raised beds - and addition of a pergola which will host outdoor events and groups. All works will be carried out by a group of at least 15 young people who are not in education, employment or training, who will all receive accredited City and Guilds qualifications.

Kirton Parish Council – Renovation to the clock tower at Kirton’s town hall which requires substantial works to several areas including the guttering and roof tiles. Additionally, complete refurbishment of the double doors at the main entrance to the hall.

Lincoln City Foundation (Boston) – A physical activities programme for people who are living with or recovering from cancer.

East Lindsey:

Desire Change CIC – Renovations to an unused building in a small paddock area into a suitable indoor space which can then be used to deliver an increased number of community health and wellbeing workshops, one to one sessions and small group opportunities.

Burgh Angling Society and Community Reserve – Installation of a sheltered area attached to the main cabin which will provide a covered space for visiting groups - such as schools and the general public – and replacements picnic benches. Additionally, new pathways and biodiversity improvements to the site.

Hensell Goat Rescue Care Farm Charity – Capital and accessibility improvements to enable more people with disabilities to access animal-assisted therapy.

Covenham Sailing Club – The purchase, service and maintenance of several pieces of water equipment such as safety boats, wetsuits and buoyancy aids to expand access, with a particular focus on young people facing disadvantage accessing sailing.

Sutton On Sea Residents’ Association - Funding towards the cost of activities and facilities for the Furlongs Festival on 21st August 2024.

Hogsthorpe Parish Council – Improvements to the local playing fields, including new picnic tables. The installation of a rubberised surface and picnic tables within the picnic area of the playing field which is adjacent to the children’s playpark. This is part of the ongoing refurbishment of the playing fields.

Hemingby Village Hall – Improvements to the exterior of the village hall, as part of a wider total refurbishment to the facility.

Lincoln City Foundation (Louth, Skegness, Mablethorpe) – Funding for the Fighting Fit programme which is a physical activity programme designed to support people living with or recovering from cancer.

Thimbleby Village Hall – To be used as part of a project re-organising the hall layout, bringing toilet facilities into the hall and improving kitchen facilities.

Chapel St Leonards Parish Council – To provide overhead netting to the netball/volleyball/football hard court area on the play park, as well as new equipment.

South Holland:

Pinchbeck Parish Council – Improvement works including a renovation of the Community Hub’s conservatory, art room and kitchen, along with the development and maintenance of a website for the Hub, This is targeted at increasing awareness of the Hub’s Services and increasing the range of activities available for local people.

Gedney Dyke Village Hall – Equipment to support the Village Hall’s rapidly expanding Gardening Club and ongoing project to develop biodiversity at the Hall. The funding will also go towards a shed to store the new equipment safely and securely.

Flinders Founders (Donington) – A renovation of the BMX track at the Teen Park which will see overgrown vegetation cleared away from the track and a new limestone surface installed.

Long Sutton Parish Council – New equipment, new signage, information boards and picnic benches for the nature reserve, materials needed to provide sensory garden areas and a blue plaque for Alfred Piccaver - a famous opera singer who was born in the town.

Tydd St Mary Parish Council – Further improvements to the Glebe Field (building upon significant improvements already funded through UKSPF), including making the Glebe Field area more user friendly and accessible by upgrading car parking, installing a natural garden and providing a covered picnic/seating area.

Friends of Spalding Railway Station – Improving the gateway to the town through wall art installations by high quality artists, new railway themed planters and hanging infrastructure along with new plants, shrubs, trees and benches to the town’s railway station.

Spalding Rugby Club –New toilets and community changing rooms suitable for a wide range of sports, abilities and needs.

Some grants are subject to conditions of award, which may affect delivery.

