Lincolnshire County Council’s highways team say they will be working day and night to deliver a £330,000 road resurfacing scheme for Market Rasen

The works will be carried out at B1205 and B1434 Moortown, through the village in two phases to keep disruption as minimal as possible.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for Highways at LCC, said: “These resurfacing works will make a big difference to the area. This scheme is a significant improvement, and will cost around £330,000 to put in place.

“To keep disruption as minimal as possible, the works will happen in two phases across day and night working.

“By replacing the road surface, the route will be much nicer to use. It’ll be smoother and safer, with better braking performance, too.

“By getting the works carried out before the worst of the winter weather hits, we are effectively ‘sealing in’ the road surface itself and replacing it with a new layer that will give the road many more years of use to come.”

Works on the two phases will both happen between Monday, October 28, and Saturday, November 9, subject to suitable weather.

Phase one will begin on Monday, October 28 and is planned to be completed by Tuesday, November 5. The working hours will be from 7.30am to 5pm.

Phase two will begin on Wednesday, November 6, and has a due end date of Saturday, November 9. The working hours for phase two will be from 8pm to 6am.

No weekend working is planned for either phase.

A part-time road closure using like-for-like roads is required for the duration of the works with a separate set of diversions in place each phase. Each road closure will be lifted at the end of each working shift to help lessen local traffic disruption.

DIVERSION ROUTE

The signed diversion routes will be:

Phase ONE:

1. B1205/A46/B1434/B1205 and vice versa.

Phase TWO:

1. For the area on the B1205 Station Road from B1205/B1434 crossroads and the railway line to 200 metres East, the diversion route is: B1205 Station Road/A46/B1434/B1205 and vice versa.

2. For the area on the B1205 Kelsey Road from B1205/B1434 crossroads and 200 metres West, the diversion route is: A15/A631/A1103/A46/B1205 and vice versa.

3. For the area on the B1434 Brigg Road from the B1205/B1434 crossroads heading North for 100 metres AND the B1434 Holton Road from the B1205/B1434 Crossroads heading South for 100 metres, the diversion route is: B1434 Brigg Road/A1084/A18/A15/A631/B1434 and vice versa.

Karen Cassar added: “The closures will be carried out in two phases to help reduce disruption.

“Protective barriers will be in place at the level crossing on the B1295 at Moortown and a designated ‘spotter’ will also be in place at all times during phase one, for safety reasons.

“We will also post traffic marshals and pedestrian marshals to help. They will be on site during the scheduled working hours to assist as needed.

“The road will be reopened outside of the working hours stated. We are putting all these measures in place to keep traffic flowing as well as possible.

“I would like to thank everyone effected for their patience and understanding whilst we are delivering this improvement programme at Moortown.”

For up-to-date information about this and other roadworks, please visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.