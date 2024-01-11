£3.3m redevelopment at Skegness railway station seeks tenants for new retail units

A £3.3 million redevelopment at Skegness Railway Station is seeking tenants for new retail units.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

East Midlands Railway (EMR) is offering the retail space as part of the Government Town Deal Fund investment in the station to improve the offer for the hundreds of thousands of travellers who pass through it every year.

According to EMR, the space would be perfect for many different businesses, such as a micro pub, a left luggage shop, a newsagent, a speciality retail or a convenience store.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The units will be created by bringing the redundant Red Star building back into use and allowing the proposed layout to be split into three units - but options remain to have one large unit or two spaces if required.

A £3.3m development at Skegness railway station seeks tenants for new retail units.

When the whole station development is completed, customers can expect a number of enhanced facilities at the station, including a standard accessible toilet and a changing places toilet, two new start-up offices, and a community café with a meeting room.

There will be improved access routes into the station for both pedestrians and vehicles, offering integration with the surrounding community.

Simon Pready, Commercial Director at East Midlands Railway, said: "Whether it's a newsagent, a convenience store, or a lively bar, the canvas is yours to paint, and with more than 230,000 rail passenger journeys to the town last year, you won't be short of customers.

"If you have an idea and are interested in renting one of these units, please get in touch."