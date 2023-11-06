Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The work – funded by the Government Town Deal Fund through Connected Coast Town Deal, Network Rail and East Midlands Railway (EMR). – will completely reconfigure the layout of the station and improve passenger flow.

It’s start comes following the welcome news last week that the planned closure of the ticket office, along woth others across the country, has been scrapped following a Government U-turn.

Transformation of Skegness Railway Station will be carried out by the principal contractor Taziker Ltd and managed by EMR. Throughout the duration of the works, the station will be open as normal to any customers wishing to travel to / from Skegness railway station.

Work is beginning on £3.3m transformation of Skegness Railway Station.

Phase 1 works will bring the unused building at the front of the station back into use after many years. The building will be transformed into new customer areas and new retail units. Further phases of works will continue throughout 2024.

Dave Meredith, Customer Services Director for EMR said: “We’re delighted the investment at Skegness Railway Station is about to begin. We’re excited to work alongside Connected Coast Board, East Lindsey District Council and Network Rail to significantly improve the facilities for our customers.

“This first phase of the development will see work begin at the front of the station, where there will be a new customer waiting area and the red star building will be bought back to life after many years.

“These changes will transform Skegness station as the gateway to the town, by encouraging integration with the surrounding community and offering an improved customer experience to all station visitors.”

Chris Baron, Chair of Connected Coast said: “It is great to see work now getting underway at Skegness Railway Station, which will create a first impression that will offer a welcome befitting of one of Britain’s leading seaside resorts with facilities that will benefit the local community as well.

“The investment and links with the bus station will support better connectivity with Skegness and the coastline and will help to promote the area as a destination.