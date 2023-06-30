A £50,000 reggae festival is set to pave the way for Skegness to become annual music events destination – with a new team of organisers and ambitious plans for the future.

It was feared the popular Skegness Reggae & Ska Weekender would cease following the demise of previous organisers Visit Lincs Coast Destination (BID).

However, local businessman Taj Bola believes the festival is too important to the hotels and businesses that relay on early season trade – and is footing the full cost of the event so it can carry on and grow.

The new three-day free festival kicks off on Friday, June 30, and is being hosted in the grounds of Mr Bola’s hotel in South Parade.

During the day there will be a carnival flavour with reggae music, Caribbean food and drink and even a fire breather. However, in a new twist there will be an after-party continuing into the early hours at the Hive Entertainments Complex, which is also owned by Mr Bola.

Mr Bola says in deciding to make the investment he has been looking at the bigger picture.

"Over the years the festival had grown to attract people from all over and we had to give them a reason to spend money to come here,” he said. "There will be three days with a full programme of top reggae artists – with an opportunity to carry on enjoying the music into the early hours if people wish.

"We chose the location to avoid the red tape and cost of closing roads and other expenses involved in running festivals at new locations.

"It is a massive investment we are making so no-one can accuse us on cashing in on an already popular event.

"On the back of the success of this one we want to see it grow – and ideally hold three more music events in the town each year.

"It’s certainly something the town needs.”

The festival starts at the Royal Hotel on Friday from 5pm to 9pm and on Saturday and Sunday from 11am.

Artists performing over the weekend include Zeb Roots, Kingston, Tallawah, The Marley Experience and Rude Six.