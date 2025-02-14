The works at the A52/Church Lane junction to Addlethorpe are due to begin later this month.

The works at the A52/Church Lane junction are due to begin later this month and road closures and diversions will be in place.

Richard Davies, executive member for Highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We’re putting in a new scheme in Addlethorpe to refurbish traffic signals that are coming to the end of their working life.

“It will cost £25,000 per site to install the improvement and we are putting the new equipment of controller units, new poles and LED signal heads on two sites which gives us a total cost of £50,000 for the scheme here.”

The works will be carried out on the A52/Church Lane in Addlethorpe.

They will begin on Monday, February 24, and have a scheduled end date of Friday, March 7. Work times onsite will be from 7.30am to 7.30pm subject to suitable weather. There will be no weekend working.

Temporary traffic lights and a road closure on Church Lane will be required for the duration of the works. Access will be maintained via a diversion route.

DIVERSION ROUTE

The signed diversion route will be; Church Lane / Orby Road / A52 and vice versa.

Coun Davies added: “These updates to the equipment will be extra low voltage which will also contribute to our reduced carbon footprint.

“This improvement is another part of our ongoing road uplift across the county and because of the nature of the work, the diversion and temporary traffic lights will be needed. This is for the safety of road users and the crew.

“I would like to thank everyone effected for their patience and understanding whilst we are delivering the programme of work for Addlethorpe.”

For up-to-date information about this and other roadworks, please visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.