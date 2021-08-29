£54k Christmas lights contract set to make Skegness sparkle

Preparations are being made for this year's Christmas lights in Skegness.

Skegness Town Council are bringing in a new company, Lite Ltd, to deliver this year's festive displays.

Seven companies bid for the contact but councillors felt Lite Ltd's offering was more colourful and brighter.

The lights, which includes 24 column streetlamps in Lumley Road, will be in the same places as previous years and also include the High Street and Christmas Tree.

Councillors agreed a three-year Christmas Illuminations contract at a total value of £54,524 be awarded to Lite Ltd with the final contract details to be established by the Town Clerk in conjunction with the illuminations group.