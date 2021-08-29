£54k Christmas lights contract set to make Skegness sparkle

A  £54,524 contract has been agreed to make sure Skegness sparkles this Christmas.

By Chrissie Redford
Sunday, 29th August 2021, 4:10 pm
Updated Monday, 30th August 2021, 1:32 pm
Preparations are being made for this year's Christmas lights in Skegness.

Skegness Town Council are bringing in a new company, Lite Ltd, to deliver this year's festive displays.

Seven companies bid for the contact but councillors felt Lite Ltd's offering was more colourful and brighter.

The lights, which includes 24 column streetlamps in Lumley Road, will be in the same places as previous years and also include the High Street and Christmas Tree.

Councillors agreed a three-year Christmas Illuminations contract at a total value of £54,524 be awarded to Lite Ltd with the final contract details to be established by the Town Clerk in conjunction with the illuminations group.

This will include the fine detail of what exactly is going where and the colours is yet to be fully decided.