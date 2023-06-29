A £54,250 award has been made to a project supporting mental health and well-being.

Magna Vitae, Community Trust for Leisure and Culture has been awarded £the grant over three years from the Sustainability theme of the Mental Health & Well-being Investment Fund, administered by Shine Lincolnshire.

Funding has been granted to 41 community projects in Lincolnshire, including Magna Vitae's Ageless and Agile community programme that provides weekly physical and social activities for adults.

The programme is accessible to people of all ages. Specifically, it supports those over 50 with their physical and mental well-being, providing a social occasion combating loneliness and a safe space to meet new friends.

Shine funding will facilitate the growth of the programme across all Magna Vitae venues in Louth, Skegness, Mablethorpe and Horncastle.

The news of the funding was shared with an audience of partners and participants at this week's Ageless and Agile session at the Embassy Theatre, Skegness.

Together partners and participants enjoyed various physical and social activities with a nostalgic Great British seaside theme; popular activities included crazy golf, tin-can alley, and hook a duck.

Speaking at the launch, Ben Cross, Community Support and Engagement Coordinator, at Shine Lincolnshire said: "It's been incredible, really incredible, meeting other people and hearing their stories, and joining in with the games. You can see I am quite a competitive person! It's been absolutely amazing."

Jenny and Shirley from Wainfleet enjoyed the competitive activities at Tuesday’s session, with Shirley happily conceding Jenny was the champion on the day: Shesaid: “"We saw the sessions advertised on Facebook and the Wainfleet community centre and thought we would come down. It's great, and we will definitely be coming next week; just brilliant."

Ageless and Agile sessions take place weekly for 1.5 to 2 hours providing gentle physical activities, a social opportunity, and a place to discuss lifestyle concerns such as nutrition, technology, and mental well-being.

Partners at Tuesday’s launch event were Age UK Lindsey, One You Lincolnshire, Shine, Lincolnshire County Council, East Lindsey District Council, Lincolnshire Community Voluntary Service, First Coastal, and Platform Housing.

Anna Foundation, lead Social Prescriber for First Coastal, signposts people to the programme: She said: "It's a gentle approach to physical activity and well-being, the nutrition advice, and things like that they can gain from here."