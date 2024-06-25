£590k gardens renovation in Skegness marked with official ribbon cutting

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Completion of the £590,000 first phase of a renovation in Skegness Tower Gardens has been marked with an official ribbon cutting.

Skegness Town Council is developing the community site with Heritage Lincolnshire through SCAPE’s Regional Construction Framework.

G F Tomlinson has worked alongside Influence Planning and Design and Gleeds to complete the initial phase, which includes refurbishment of the pond and its perimeter railings as well as the reinstatement of the pond pump.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ribbon cutting ceremony took place earlier this month, with Deputy Town Mayor, Councillor Jimmy Brookes, Town Clerk, Steve Larner and G F Tomlinson’s Framework Manager for SCAPE, Craig Stopper, in attendance, along with local councillors and representatives from Heritage Lincolnshire, Influence and Gleeds.

Midlands contractor, G F Tomlinson has finished delivering the first stage of works as part of a masterplan to reinvigorate the historic Tower Gardens in Skegness. Cutting the ribbon is Deputy Mayor Coun Jimmy Brookes.

The first stage of the Tower Gardens Masterplan formed part of the Towns Fund Grant Scheme and was safely delivered whilst the park remained open to the public, ensuring availability for continued use of the amenities with minimal disruption.

In addition to works around the pond, together with enhancements to overall accessibility through the re-levelling of the land and re-routing of footpaths, the first phase includes a specialised sensory area around the bandstand of the historic site for the local community to enjoy, where planting by the project team and members of the local community was undertaken as part of a community planting day held in March.

The enhancement works will ensure that Tower Gardens continues to provide a valuable and accessible central space for Skegness residents to enjoy, bringing people together for community events and outdoor activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In support of the local community, G F Tomlinson sourced 58% of its labour for the scheme from within a 40-mile radius of the site, providing local job opportunities for the region. Alongside this over 99% of construction waste for the project was diverted from landfill, reducing the environmental impact on the community.

G F Tomlinson has a long-standing relationship with Skegness Town Council having previously delivered the Tower Gardens Pavilion back in 2020. The Pavilion was also delivered under SCAPE’s Regional Construction Framework and the scheme received the Best Project accolade in the Leisure category at the East Midlands Regional RICS Social Impact Awards.

Adrian Grocock, Managing Director at G F Tomlinson, said: “It has been a pleasure to be working alongside our long-term client, Skegness Town Council, once again to bring the first phase of the vision for the Tower Gardens landscape renovations to life, reinvigorating a historical central landmark so that residents can continue to enjoy it for years to come.

“The scheme fully compliments our earlier project on the Tower Gardens Pavilion. The team and all suppliers have worked exceptionally well together to overcome operational and design challenges in a fully collaborative environment, delivering enhancement works that will benefit the town for many years to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Robinson, group chief executive at SCAPE, said: “The Tower Gardens in Skegness is an excellent example of how utilising green spaces can enrich communities, bringing together local residents who enjoy the outdoor and natural environments. We are immensely proud to be working in close partnership with G F Tomlinson on such a positive project which is providing a place residents can be proud of, whilst leaving a lasting historical legacy.”

Steve Larner, Town Clerk of Skegness Town Council, said: “It is wonderful to see everyone enjoying Tower Gardens now that the first phase of works are complete. This scheme has delivered improvements around the bandstand and central area of Tower Gardens.

The pond has been restored to its former glory and the sensory play has been a bit hit. We have received many positive comments from both residents and visitors alike. A big thank you goes out to everyone involved in the first phase of this project.”

Shona Hatton, director at Influence Landscape Planning & Design, said: “The conservation and enhancement of this Grade II Registered Park and garden helps reestablish Tower Gardens as one of Skegness’ primary green spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Influence is proud to have sensitively conserved and restored the park’s main features and introduced new elements of design that enable all the community to have a sense of pride and ownership. The work reinforces the park as a quality destination in its own right as well as a pleasant onward approach and gateway to the Grand Parade and sea front.