£600 raised for RNLI by Alderson House

​Hundreds of pounds have been raised to help keep our coast safe thanks to the efforts of Theddlethorpe residents.

Alderson House ​residents presenting the cheque to the RNLI in Mablethorpe.

​Alderson House residents took part in the Mayday Mile, completing a walk of one mile every day during May to raise money for volunteer crews in the RNLI.

The residents then raised even more funds at the home’s open day, where visitors enjoyed activities such as flower arranging, balloon modelling, and drawing, as well as an inflatable obstacle course.

Performances from the Trusthorpe Singers and a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses capped off a successful event.