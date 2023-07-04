Register
£600 raised for RNLI by Alderson House

​Hundreds of pounds have been raised to help keep our coast safe thanks to the efforts of Theddlethorpe residents.
By Rachel Armitage
Published 4th Jul 2023, 14:13 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 14:31 BST
Alderson House ​residents presenting the cheque to the RNLI in Mablethorpe.Alderson House ​residents presenting the cheque to the RNLI in Mablethorpe.
Alderson House ​residents presenting the cheque to the RNLI in Mablethorpe.

​Alderson House residents took part in the Mayday Mile, completing a walk of one mile every day during May to raise money for volunteer crews in the RNLI.

The residents then raised even more funds at the home’s open day, where visitors enjoyed activities such as flower arranging, balloon modelling, and drawing, as well as an inflatable obstacle course.

Performances from the Trusthorpe Singers and a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses capped off a successful event.

These two events combined raised a total of £665 for the RNLI, and last week, the residents visited the RNLI’s Mablethorpe station to present them with a cheque – and celebrated by taking advantage of the warm weather with a paddle on the beach!

