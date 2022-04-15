£6.6m level up boost for Boston and East Lindsey

MP for Boston and Skegness Matt Warman.

Boston is to receive £2,194,351 and East Lindsey £4,438,286 towards a series of projects from regenerating run down high streets to fighting anti-social behaviour.

The Government funding also includes free tutoring, digital training and flexible courses to help adults with low-level maths skills get back into work, as well as measures to

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

get more young people into high-skilled jobs.

It is part of the Government’s mission to level up the United Kingdom – regenerating communities, tackling economic decline, and reversing geographical inequalities to ensure that everyone can fulfil their potential.

£2.6 billion of levelling up funding will be awarded to communities across the UK through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (‘UKSPF’), the Government has announced.

The UKSPF invests in local communities by helping to regenerate high streets, tackle economic decline, and reverse geographical inequalities – with areas in greater need

receiving more support. The funding is part of the Government’s mission to level up the UK, by ensuring that where an individual is born does not determine the success and

opportunities afforded to them.

MP for Boston and Skegness Matt Warman has welcomed the news that as part of this investment in his constituency.

This money will be given to locally elected authorities and leaders "who best know what their communities need" – helping to slash bureaucracy and support communities in seizing new

opportunities.

Commenting, Mr Warman said: “I welcome the investment of £2,194,351 for Boston and £4,438,286 for East Lindsey, which can be used across a range of projects from supporting adults who lack basic numeracy skills, helping young people into good jobs, and regenerating our high streets.

“This investment will help to local residents to fulfil their potential, while reducing regional inequalities that have been left untouched for too long”.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove said: “We have taken back control of our money from the EU and we are empowering local communities to deliver on their priorities, rather than unelected bureaucrats in Brussels.

“The UK Shared Prosperity Fund will help to unleash the creativity and talent of communities that have for too long been overlooked and undervalued.