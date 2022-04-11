£800k Vista at the Boatshed in Huttoft officially open and promoting wild coast

Colin Davie, executive councillor for economic development, environment, and planning at Lincolnshire County Council, at the official opening of the Vista at the Boatshed in Huttoft.

Colin Davie, executive councillor for economic development, environment, and planning at Lincolnshire County Council, welcomed guests for a breakfast meeting with a message of hope for the coast facing the challenge of the rising cost of living.

The £800k investment by Lincolnshire County Council boasts a high-quality café and kiosk, there is an external area and a rooftop capable of hosting larger 'pop-up' events.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inside there is information about attractions throughout the Lincolnshire Coastal Country Park, as well as refreshment and toilet facilities.

The Vista at the Boatshed in Huttoft.

Coun Davie said: "Huttoft is part of a largely undeveloped and beautiful stretch of natural coastline. It's already a popular spot and has massive potential if we add the right kind of activities and attractions.

"The National Trust have recently acquired the former golf course at Sandilands and are developing this into a new nature reserve providing a year-round visitor experience.

"We're keen to encourage nature tourism and outdoor recreation here to really embrace the unspoilt beaches and countryside we have. The Boatshed Café really supports the kind of area we want this to be."

The café is dog-friendly and provides a great place to stop along the coast between Sutton on Sea and the North Sea Observatory at Chapel Point. It replaces an existing redundant boat shed, metres from the seafront.

The project has been co-funded by the council and the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership (GLLEP).

Pat Doody, Chair of the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “The Greater Lincolnshire LEP is extremely pleased to have provided grant funding to enable this innovative scheme, transforming what was originally a small boat shed on the beach into a great facility.

“It will play an important role in the recovery of our visitor economy post Covid and provide a much needed stopping off point between existing attractions along the coastal area, enticing more visitors to stay longer and creating a new interactive space for both tourists and local communities.”

Vicki Holmes who already runs the café at the North Sea Observatory down the coast, is the new operator of the Boatshed.

She said: "We're so excited about this new venture which is such a welcome addition to this part of the coast - especially as we're planning to open all year round.