The Campus for Future Living stakeholders and partners. Photo: ELDC

County councillor William Gray, South & East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership officers, and some of the project’s partners including Chris Baron, chair of the Connected Coast Board, the Marisco Medical Practice, Lincolnshire Primary Care Network Alliance and Lincs Digital visited the site for a tour of the centre by the Lindum Group, where they saw that the steel frames and upper floor of the main building are now in place.

Work started in February and Lindum are scheduled to handover the Stanley Avenue site back to the Council in March 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coun Gray, Portfolio Holder for Better Ageing and the Political Champion for the project, said: “It has been fantastic to come to Mablethorpe and see how much the Campus site has changed. You now get a sense of its scale and can really visualise how the Centre will look and compliment the surrounding landscape.

“It has been great to share the progress with some of our partners and to find out about the plans by Lindum to engage with the area’s young people to encourage careers in construction.

“Social Value is very important to East Lindsey and the local community and there will be lots of opportunities now to engage with the various communities, as we have already done, so they can be part of this exciting opportunity in Mablethorpe.

“Lindum are doing a fantastic job and we are all excited about the opportunities the Centre will bring to Mablethorpe, the district and wider region.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The £8.6m Campus, supported by the Connected Coast Board, offers significant potential to improve the health and wellbeing for residents in Mablethorpe, the Lincolnshire coast and wider East Lindsey.

For the first time, Mablethorpe will be at the forefront of medical innovation, training, research and development.

The Centre will include laboratory and research facilities, learning and teaching space, a social enterprise coffee hub, and an accommodation area on site.

Chris Baron, chairman of Connected Coast who attended the site visit said: “It is fantastic to see the significant progress that is being made on the campus, with the development really taking shape now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The campus is our flagship Town Deal project in Mablethorpe and one that is set to be transformational for the area, firmly positioning Mablethorpe as a national leader in medi-tech and care.

“The exciting progress that we are seeing on the ground is testament to the partnership working behind the project. It is great to see our shared vision for the site being translated into reality.”

Lindum Managing Director Freddie Chambers said: “It was fantastic to be able to walk around the site and see the progress being made. With the steel frame now finished you can start to get a feel for how this building will become part of the community.

“As a local Lincolnshire contractor, we believe it is important to have a positive impact in the communities which we live and work, which is why we are trying to use local suppliers and involve local people where we can. We have been involved in the Mablethorpe area for over 15 years on various projects, including housing and most recently the new B&M store.

Advertisement

Advertisement