£8m roll out of county's new fire appliances is completed

The final appliance arrives at Waddington

The Scania appliances have been delivered over 18 months, and the features built in to the engines has led to enquiries from other fire services in the UK, interested in the specification and build of the Lincolnshire bespoke appliances.

Cllr Lindsey Cawrey, executive councillor for emergency services at the county council, said: “This is a big investment by the county council as the fire service is a priority for us.

“This new equipment not only keeps our communities safer, but also keeps our firefighters safer. I'm delighted that our fire crews in Lincolnshire will be some of the best equipped in the UK. This may be the last appliance to be delivered, but our commitment to investing in our fire service continues."

The appliances boast a reduced carbon footprint through lower emissions; wider hose reels, increasing water flow capacity; longer roof ladders (6m); extra road traffic collision equipment for rescues from difficult places, and a distinctive community safety messaging on the sides

They will also carry equipment providing on-board charging for handheld radios, as well as thermal-imaging cameras and torches

All 38 stations in the county now have access to the engines.

Chief Fire Officer for Lincolnshire, Mark Baxter, said: “This equipment enables us to be more effective in fighting fires, with the situation more quickly controlled. That leads to a drastic reduction in water damage to homes.

"This project started with us asking firefighters what features they wanted to see in new appliances to do their jobs effectively, and this was at the forefront of the whole design and build. Firefighters across the county give so much to their jobs and their communities, it's only right we keep them as well-protected as possible."