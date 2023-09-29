A range of 15 real ales, including five from overseas brewers, will be available at a Skegness pub during a 12-day beer festival this month.

A range of 15 real ales will be available at The Red Lion in Lumley Road from Wednesday, October 11, to Sunday, October 22.

The Wetherspoons pub will serve a number of beers not previously available.

Among the festival collection are vegan (also suitable for vegetarians), and gluten-free beers.

As well as featuring a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world, there are also beers that include vanilla and cherries in their ingredients.

The beers will cost £2.45 a pint.

The festival line-up includes Bunny Hop (Purity Brewery), Broken Dial (Harveistoun Brewery), Easy Stout (Steel & Oak Brewing, Canada), Harlequin (Lancaster Brewery), Dos Perros (Yazoo Brewing, USA), Bohemian Pale Ale (Joe's Garage Brewery, Czech Republic), Average Joe! (St Austell

Brewery), Hoptropolis IPA (New Realm Brewing, USA), Fear of the Dark (Robinsons Brewery), Zulu Blonde (Zululand Brewery, South Africa).

Pub manager Abbey Gibb said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale.

"It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers over a 12-day period, at great value for money prices.

“It will also give our customers the opportunity to enjoy a number of beers which have not previously been served in the pub, including those from overseas.”