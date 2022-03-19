Pub in Skegness to host 12-day beer festival

The Red Lion in Skegness is hosting a three-day beer festival.

The Red Lion in Lumley Road will host the festival from Wednesday, March 30 to Sunday, April 10..

As well as overseas brewers from Australia, USA and Italy, there are also beers from Orkney and Jersey.

A number of the beers will also be available in the pub for the first time, including some brewed

especially for the festival.

As well as featuring a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world, there are also

beers that include cherries, spices and rye in their ingredients.

Vegan (also suitable for vegetarians) beers, as well as gluten-free, are part of the collection.

The beers will cost £2.10 a pint.

The festival line-up includes Rooster's Tenderfoot, Sambrook's Tomahawk, Orkney Dragonhead,

Terrapin Jazz (USA), Vale Jekyll and Hyde, Erba Hot Night at the Village (Italy), Batemans Beast from the East, JW Lees Malt Crush and Young Henrys Real Ale (Australia).

Pub manager, Abbey Gibb, said: "The festival is a great celebration of real ale.

"It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers over a 12-day period, at great value for money."

Customers will be able to sample three one-third of a pint beers for the price of a pint.