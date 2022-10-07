Pub set to be town of town at beer festival in Skegness

A beer festival is going to be hosted by the Red Lion in Skegness.

The Red Lion Wetherspoons pub will be featuring ales brewed using only British-grown hop varieties.

These include three from overseas brewers, who have brewed their beers in England for the festival – South Africa, Norway and Australia.

A number of the ales will also be available for the first time, including some brewed especially for the festival.

Real ales at the festival – from Wednesday, October 12, to Sunday, October 23 – include Jester (Green Jack Brewery), Rebel Flame (Shepherd Neame Brewery), All the Leaves are Brown (Brewster and Brewery), Bonkers Conkers (Greene King Brewery), Hoptober

(Coach House Brewery), Kaleidoscope (Lancaster Brewery) and Victory Ale (Batemans Brewery).

The overseas ales are Autumn Amber (Mad Giant Brewery, South Africa), Rav (Telemark Bryggeri, Norway) and Wungong (Nowhereman Brewery, Australia).

Pub manager, Abbey Gibb, said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale all made using only British-grown hop varieties.

“It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb ales over a 12-day period and support the British hop industry too.

“The ales will be available at great value for money prices.”

Customers at the pub in Lumley Road will also be able to enjoy three one-third-of-a-pint ales for the price of a festival pint.

The festival news booklet, which includes the tasting notes for all of the ales, will be available in the pub as well as on the Wetherspoon app and online at www.jdwetherspoon.com.