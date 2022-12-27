Manager at The Red Lion, Abbey Gibb, is reducing the price of a range of drinks and meals at the Wetherspoon pub in Lumley Road from Tuesday January 3 until Tuesday January 17 inclusive.
The drinks featured in the sale include; draught beers and ciders, gin and a range of soft drinks .
Customers can also enjoy savings on food too, with offers on three breakfast items MOMA porridge, breakfast muffin deal and breakfast wrap deal .
All of the breakfast deals include coffee, tea or hot chocolate (with free refills) and are served until 11.30am each day.
In addition, the pub is serving a selection of small plates (the choice includes - 8 inch pizzas, halloumi-style fries, chicken breast bites, bowl of chips, southern fried chicken strips, chicken wings, with any three for £12.
Abbey said: "Department stores and shops hold their sales in January, so it is the perfect time to have a sale in the pub too.
“The range of drinks and food on sale in the pub is aimed a suiting a wide variety of tastes.
“This year we have included our biggest selection of low and non-alcoholic drinks.
“I believe that the January Sale will prove popular with our customers.
“As always, staff at the pub will serve customers responsibly.”
For more details on the Wetherspoons pub the Red Lion and the offers available, visit the website at.jdwetherspoon.com/