A Skegness pub is set to be the toast of the town thanks to a January sale.

The Red Lion in Skegness.

Manager at The Red Lion, Abbey Gibb, is reducing the price of a range of drinks and meals at the Wetherspoon pub in Lumley Road from Tuesday January 3 until Tuesday January 17 inclusive.

The drinks featured in the sale include; draught beers and ciders, gin and a range of soft drinks .

Customers can also enjoy savings on food too, with offers on three breakfast items MOMA porridge, breakfast muffin deal and breakfast wrap deal .

All of the breakfast deals include coffee, tea or hot chocolate (with free refills) and are served until 11.30am each day.

In addition, the pub is serving a selection of small plates (the choice includes - 8 inch pizzas, halloumi-style fries, chicken breast bites, bowl of chips, southern fried chicken strips, chicken wings, with any three for £12.

Abbey said: "Department stores and shops hold their sales in January, so it is the perfect time to have a sale in the pub too.

“The range of drinks and food on sale in the pub is aimed a suiting a wide variety of tastes.

“This year we have included our biggest selection of low and non-alcoholic drinks.

“I believe that the January Sale will prove popular with our customers.

“As always, staff at the pub will serve customers responsibly.”

