Public invited to event showcasing £21.9 investment projects in Boston

An event for people to find out more about multi-million-pound transformational projects being delivered in Boston is taking place next week.

Blenkin Memorial Hall.

The Boston Town Deal exhibition, on Thursday, September 28, will be held at Blenkin Memorial Hall, in Wormgate, and will showcase the aspirational projects that have been made possible through the £21.9m Towns Funding which was announced for Boston in 2021.

From 2-5.30pm, members of the public will be able to drop-in to the hall to learn about projects such as the Mayflower - a unique and inspiring learning, business, and community space that is set to be developed at Boston College.

There will also be updates on other projects including the Boston Leisure Project which will see the Geoff Moulder Leisure Complex refurbished, plus Boston Railway Station which is set to benefit from various improvements for everyone who uses the station.

Attendees will be able to see for themselves the difference that the Towns Fund investment is making as Blenkin Memorial Hall – which has recently undergone extensive renovation and restoration to strengthen its role as an important community hub.

The drop-in exhibition event will be followed by a presentation by the Chair of the Boston Town Deal Board Neil Kempster that will take place from 5.30pm – 7pm. Anyone who wishes to attend the presentation can book their place by emailing [email protected] or calling 01205 314200.

Chair Neil Kempster said: ”The last year has been one of significant progress for Boston Town Deal and we are keen to update local people on what has been achieved, and the ambitions that will be realised in the coming years.

“The exhibition event will give visitors the opportunity to meet with project leads and board members and find out about the exciting projects that are being delivered.

“We do hope that people can join us on the 28th September in Blenkin Memorial Hall - a building which showcases just what a difference the Towns Fund investment is making in Boston.”

Coun Anne Dorrian, Leader of Boston Borough Council, said: “The refurbishment of the Blenkin Memorial Hall is the first completed project in a series of local initiatives that are being delivered through the Town Deal, and it’s refreshing that our town is actually thought of very highly by those in government who monitor progress across the country.