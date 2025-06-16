Public thanked for patience after temporary closure of Sutton-on-Sea paddling pool

The Maple Leaf paddling pool in Sutton on Sea has re-opened.

East Lindsey District Council (ELDC) has thanked the public for their patience after the Maple Leaf paddling pool was closed for a week.

Unfortunately, alongside the planned finishing touches to the £500,000 revamp, the team identified some further works that were required whilst the closure was in place, which has caused a slight delay to the pool’s reopening.

ELDC said it hoped to re-op on Sunday after refilling the pool on Saturday.

The pool will be available to be enjoyed over what is hoped to be a busy summer period.

Find out more about our paddling pools in Sutton on Sea, Skegness and Mablethorpe at https://www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/article/8474/Paddling-Pools.