Public thanked for patience after temporary closure of Sutton-on-Sea paddling pool
East Lindsey District Council (ELDC) has thanked the public for their patience after the Maple Leaf paddling pool was closed for a week.
Unfortunately, alongside the planned finishing touches to the £500,000 revamp, the team identified some further works that were required whilst the closure was in place, which has caused a slight delay to the pool’s reopening.
ELDC said it hoped to re-op on Sunday after refilling the pool on Saturday.
The pool will be available to be enjoyed over what is hoped to be a busy summer period.
Find out more about our paddling pools in Sutton on Sea, Skegness and Mablethorpe at https://www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/article/8474/Paddling-Pools.