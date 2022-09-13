Pupils are on "pointe"! Dance 10 director praises hardworking pupils

Dance 10's Primary Ballet students.

Dance 10 has maintained the school’s 22 years of 100 percent dance exam pass rate, with students ranging from Primary to Grade 6.

Jacqui Boddy, the school’s director, has paid tribute to her hardworking pupils

Passing their BBO Entry Level Examination in Dance: Primary Ballet were Ameya Shrestha, Rosie Flett, Olivia Allworthy, Phoebe Roberts, Ivy Goodrick and Matilda Hyde, while those who passed Grade 1 Ballet were Lillie Dee Noble, Elsie Lamond, Anna Leigh Noble and Rosie Donnelly.

Grade 4 Ballet students Jorja Weir, Christina Holmes, Eloise Davies Goddard and Pru Gilbert also all passed, while Grade 6 Ballet students were Hayley Capel, Katherine Hogg, Zara Gotts and Erin Jeffery.

Zara, Hayley and Erin also passed Grade 6 Tap, along with Katherine Hogg.

We would also like to congratulate Zara Gotts who has been accepted onto the bbodance Level 4 Diploma in Dance Teaching. Students who achieve their Grade 6 Examination in Dance gain an Ofqual recognised Level 3 Qualification, which is equivalent to an A Level. Achieving a Level 3 exam will allow students to study for their Dance Teaching Qualification and gain UCAS points.

Jacqui has stressed the importance of making sure any dance school you enrol your child in is Ofqal registered to make sure it is the safest and most suitable environment for your children:

"Many people are not aware that there is currently no legal requirement for dance teachers to have a relevant teaching qualification in order to lead a class or school,” she said, “When looking for a dance teacher for your child, it is so important to select one that is registered with an Ofqual recognised dance organisation.

"This ensures the teacher is fully qualified to teach your child, as well as giving you the assurance that they will continue to develop their practice and keep up to date with the most current, effective and safe pedagogical practices. Your child’s health and psychological and physiological development is dependent on this level of expertise.”

Many Ofqual recognised dance organisations such as bbodance, ISTD, RAD, and IDTA have launched a Register of Teachers/Find a Teacher, a tool enabling the public to search online for a local dance teaching professional. Some dance schools may have their RTS Certificate displayed but make sure it is up to date. Jacqui Boddy holds the highest level dance teaching qualification (Level 6) RTS with bbodance.

