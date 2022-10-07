Pupils dancing for joy after ‘outstanding’ awards success

Mayor of Spilsby Coun Tom Kemp presented the annual exam awards to the pupils at the Pirouette School of Dance.

Coun Kemp said that he was was “honoured to be asked to present the awards and be part of the celebrations of such fantastic achievements”.

Principle of the dance school Tina Stockdale said she proud of all of her pupils for how hard they have all worked to achieve such high exam results. “We have been open 16 years and always had a 100% pass rate which is outstanding,” she said.