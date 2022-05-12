Pupils design new bedroom for homebuilders

The school children from Mareham le Fen with Gleeson Homes representatives.

Gleeson Homes recently invited the pupils from Mareham-le-Fen Church of England Primary School to enter its design a bedroom competition as part of its Community Matters programme.

The winning design will be brought to life in one of the show homes at Gleeson’s new development Birkwood, in Mareham-le-Fen.

More than 30 pupils from the school entered the competition, with pupils aged four to 11 submitting entries.

Many pupils drew their dream bedroom on a simple A4 piece of paper, whileothers used a shoe box, going to considerable effort to create a themed design.

The regional team at Gleeson judged the entries, and announced the winner as Poppy, age nine, and runner-up Marnie, age seven, who were both presented with a certificate and a book token by Gleeson Sales Manager, Maureen Hynes, and Divisional Marketing Coordinator, Abbie Davis.

Pupils from the school have been invited to attend the show home opening ceremony at Birkwood upon their completion at the end of this year.

The school has also been invited to attend the development for a health and safety talk, which will cover the dangers of playing on building sites and the importance of wearing the correct PPE, plus the school will be burying a time capsule in the garden of one of the show homes.

Avril Moore, Mareham-le-Fen C of E school headteacher, said: “The winners of both competitions are very proud of their achievements and are looking forward to visiting the development when building starts.”

Wayne Sutton, Regional Managing Director for East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire at Gleeson, said: “We love to be part of the learning of our local children, and our teams are both happy and excited to work with classes of local children to create and bury time capsules, name our streets, design a show home bedroom or plant flowers and trees.