After being guided by an “imaginary friend” since childhood, a new Mablethorpe spiritualist church leader is urging like-minded to come and see what they have to offer.

Purplelight spiritualist group in Mablethorpe.

Brenda ‘Bea’ Muldoon remembers having someone with her as a child, who some would call an imaginary friend, but she was very real to Bea and the two would have tea parties and play dolls together.

"As I got older it would happen more and more,” Bea said, “ I remember I was being picked on by the school bully and I said to her “at least I don’t bring my nan to school” and she punched me in the mouth and shouted her nan was dead – but I could see this lady stood next to her.”

Bea fell in with the wrong crowd when she was in her teens living in Edmonton, north London, and on a particularly low day, went to a spiritualist centre to pass some time. That was when the medium told her that she had plenty of work to do with the spiritual world.

"After that day, I went to that centre a few more times to find out more, and joined the Spiritualist church,” Bea said, “And I started doing platform work.”

Upon moving to Lincolnshire, and eventually settling in Sutton on Sea, Bea said her spiritualist work took a back seat during her medical career at Boston Pilgrim Hospital, but that during the Covid-19 pandemic, put a shout-out on Facebook to connect with more likeminded people.

"When we came out of lockdown we kept in touch and when we were able to, we started meeting on a Monday night, and a few of us talked about staring a bigger group as Mablethorpe had lost their spiritualist church.”

And that was how Purplelight spiritualist group started, a non profit group who like to share their knowledge, and now boasts 35 members, meeting monthly at Trusthorpe village hall.

"We aren’t a hardcore Spiritualist church, we just hold healing sessions and can do some meditation, and people have said that they love coming because its their time for themselves and they can enjoy some peace and quiet,” Bea said.

