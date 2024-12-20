A Skegness charity shop is calling on people to consider a winter clear out and donate to help a worthy cause.

The Cats Protection shop in Lumley Road is running low on clothes, shoes and accessories and urgently needs more stock to refill its rails and shelves. Bric-a-brac including ornaments and china are also always gratefully received.

The shop is also looking for new volunteers to come on board, which is perfect for anyone thinking about doing charity work in the New Year. Volunteers are essential to the day-to-day running of the shop, which supports the work of the UK’s largest cat charity.

Shop manager Kerrie said: “This is a great time to rifle through wardrobes and drawers and get rid of any unwanted stuff, starting the new year fresh.

Shop manager Kerrie Mossop (right) with volunteers in the shop.

“Proceeds from the shop go directly towards helping cats in need, ensuring they go on to happy and healthy lives through rehoming, or through supporting cat owners who may be struggling to take care of their pets.

Kerrie added: “We couldn’t run the shop without our incredible volunteers. It is a great opportunity to learn new skills, meet new people and help cats in the process. No experience is required as you will get full training, which can look great on a CV.”

The shop sells a variety of second-hand clothes and household goods as well as bric-a-brac. Shop opening hours are between 9am and 5pm. Anyone interested in volunteering can call Kerrie on on 01754 767949 or email [email protected]