Put love before perfection -- would-be parents urged to consider adoption

Would-be parents in the Louth and Horncastle areas are being urged to consider adoption after new figures revealed some misconceptions.

The Family Adoption Links Lincolnshire organisation has launched a campaign, entitled ‘Perfectly Imperfect’, to coincide with National Adoption Week, which runs from today (Monday, October 20) to next Sunday (October 26).

It follows a national survey which showed that many people are put off from taking their first adoption steps for fear that they need “a perfect home”.

Across England, 2,940 children are currently waiting to be adopted, including 14 here in Lincolnshire. Yet interest in adoption has dropped by 12 per cent compared to last year, with fewer families coming forward to find out more.

The new campaign highlights that children don’t need perfection. They simply need a welcoming home.

The survey revealed that 86 per cent of current adopters once worried their homes wouldn’t be good enough. But the reality tells a different story.

Many adoptive parents live in rented homes, without gardens, or in smaller houses. What matters most is the love and stability they can offer a child.

Locally, Family Adoption Links Lincolnshire has seen these same myths hold people back. Sharon Clarke, who is the group’s adoption service manager, said: “We often hear people say: ‘we’d love to adopt, but our house isn’t big enough’ or ‘we’re not in the perfect situation yet’.

"The truth is there’s no such thing as a perfect family. What matters is your ability to offer love, patience and commitment. Children waiting in Lincolnshire need that more than anything.”

The cost-of-living crisis and pressure to feel financially “ready” have also been cited as key barriers. However, Family Adoption Links reassures prospective adopters that support is available at every stage of the journey -- from first enquiries to post-adoption support.

This year’s campaign features TV personalities with close ties to adoption, including Prue Leith, Dilly Carter and Sanam Harrinanan, who are helping to bust myths about what makes a “good” adoptive home.

Prue, who adopted her daughter, describes adoption as “messy, joyful, real and rewarding beyond measure.”

Across the country, children are waiting, on average, 292 days from the moment they are approved for adoption until they are placed with a family -- an increase from last year.

With more children waiting than approved adopters, Lincolnshire’s adoption team hopes this campaign will inspire more local people to explore whether adoption could be right for them.

“Adoption doesn’t require perfection,” added Sharon. “It just needs people with open hearts and the willingness to make a difference.

"If you’ve ever thought about adoption, now is the time to find out more. Even just a chat can start you on the journey.”

To learn more about adoption in Lincolnshire or to speak to the friendly team, visit www.familyadoptionlinks.org.uk or call Family Adoption Links Lincolnshire on 01522 554114.