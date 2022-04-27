Putin bans Market Rasen and Gainsborough MP

MP Sir Edward Leigh.

In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry accused Sir Edward and his colleagues of the “groundless whipping-up of Russophobic hysteria” in Britain “aimed at demonizing our country”.

The Lincolnshire MP said he felt “honoured” to be included on this list and described it as a “back-handed compliment for standing up to Mr Putin’s unprovoked and unjustified act of aggression against Ukraine”.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Edward said: “Since the Russian invasion began, I have backed the Prime Minister’s policy to give direct aid and support to the Ukrainian people and their government and I will continue to do so."

He continued: “People across the world will continue to love and appreciate the beauty of Tolstoy and Tchaikovsky while condemning the actions of the current regime in the Kremlin.

“Our government must continue to work hard to secure an advantageous peace in Ukraine and to help the Ukrainian people survive and rebuild.”