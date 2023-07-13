Putting youngsters in drivers seat with apprenticeship opportunities

​Youngsters struggling for employment opportunities have been given a clean break into the world of work thanks to Louth Car Wash.

Lulu Mitchell and Sherwan Haji (centre) with their apprentices.

​The company, which also runs Louth Tyre Centre, moved to its site on North Holme Road and has taken on two apprentices to help give young people the chance to learn new skills and enter the workplace.

Lulu Mitchell, who runs the business with partner Sherwan Haji, explained: “My daughter said that she had friends who were struggling to find a job because people were reluctant to give them a chance.

"So we took on two local 17 year olds, with one working in the tyre shop and the other in the valeting side.

"People think that car washing and cleaning is an easy job but it really isn’t, and our apprentice wants to go into fine detailing so this will help.”

Louth Car Wash and Tyre Centre have also been working with ECHO (East Coast Homeless Outreach), and not only have a van from the charity park on their forecourt every month to offer hot food and drink to those struggling in the area, but to also collect donations of clothes and sleeping bags for the homeless.

"With the cost of living crisis people are really struggling,” Lulu said, “And as a mum I hate to see children suffering, so we want to help in any way we can.”

Donations of warm children’s clothing, adult clothing, and sleeping bags can be dropped off for ECHO at Louth Tyre Centre during opening hours.