QEGS student makes a splash with swimming fundraiser

Andrew Short completing a sponsored swim at Jubilee Park in Woodhall Spa.

Andrew Short,14, a student from Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School (QEGS) in Horncastle, will share the money raised equally between St Andrew’s Primary School – where he was previously head boy – and Jubilee Park.

Ron Short, Andrew’s dad, said: “This is Andrew’s fourth sponsored swim at Jubilee Park pool. He swam 480 lengths in just six hours and 20 minutes; he coped well and really enjoyed it.

“Andrew has been swimming since he could walk and recently finished another eight-mile swim which raised £1,500 for the park.

“We’re incredibly proud of him and his determination to give back to the community; he always gives 100 percent in anything he does, either academically or in sports. He’s also an avid rugby player at QEGS too – he’s an all-rounder really!”

Simon Furness, Headteacher at QEGS said: “We’re extremely proud of Andrew’s generosity and commitment to helping his community.

“His positive outlook and determination to complete the ten-mile swim serves as an inspiration to our students and we’re thrilled that he smashed the challenge in such an impressive time!

“We can’t wait to see where Andrew’s school career takes him. The school is right behind him in support of any future sponsored activities!”

St Andrew’s CE Primary School have congratulated Andrew on his achievement:

"We are extremely proud of our ex-pupil, Andrew and our sincere thanks goes to him for his continued support,” a spokesman said.

"The school will be utilising the funds to purchase new picnic tables for our outside areas, which the children will be able to use on a day to day basis.

"We were delighted that Andrew was able to attend our Collective Worship this week, which talked about people who inspire us and gave both the children and staff the opportunity to thank him in person.”