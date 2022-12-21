Queen Elizabeth Grammar School (QEGS) students finished the autumn term before their Christmas holidays in style with a production of Chicago (Teen edition), which staff have hailed as a huge success.

The students had been working on the production since September, and the talented cast sang, danced and acted their way through the show’s most well-known songs including "All That Jazz", "Cell Block Tango", "When You're Good to Mama", "Mister Cellophane" and "Razzle Dazzle", as well as alluring and high kicking choreography.