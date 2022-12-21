Queen Elizabeth Grammar School (QEGS) students finished the autumn term before their Christmas holidays in style with a production of Chicago (Teen edition), which staff have hailed as a huge success.
The students had been working on the production since September, and the talented cast sang, danced and acted their way through the show’s most well-known songs including "All That Jazz", "Cell Block Tango", "When You're Good to Mama", "Mister Cellophane" and "Razzle Dazzle", as well as alluring and high kicking choreography.
The show was directed and choreographed by QEGS subject leader of drama Mr Kevin Watkins, with Music & Head of Arts Veronica Addis as Musical Director.
Mrs Watkins said the staff were “extremely proud" of their talented students.
