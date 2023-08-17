Register
Quacking good fun as Duck Race swimming in

​An utterly quackers fundraiser is set to return to Louth next month.
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Aug 2023, 00:00 BST
Louth Lions's 2022 Duck Race. Photo: Chris FrearLouth Lions's 2022 Duck Race. Photo: Chris Frear
Louth & District Lions is set to bring their fundraising Duck Race back to Hubbard's Hill on Sunday September 3, and all are invited to buy a duck or two to support the Lions in their hard work.

The first duck race will be launched at 12.30pm, and there will be five races sponsored by local businesses, as well as a number of children’s races.

As well as the fun races, there will also be a raffle and tombola, a barbecue, face painting, ice creams and more for guests to enjoy.

The Lions will be holding a stall in Louth Market Place over the next two Saturdays – August 26 and September 2 – ahead of the races where people can buy a duck to take part.

Entries and purchases of ducks are also accepted on the day.