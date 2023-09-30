A Skegness teenager who has raised £36,000 for multiple charities over the past five years is to be awarded a British Citizen Youth Award.

Summer Willets.

Summer Willets – who is also the reigning Skegness Carnival Queen – is one of just 24 children being honoured with the award, which will be presented in a formal presentation at the Palace of Westminster.

These selfless young people have shown kindness and commitment to raising funds and awareness whilst striving to make a difference.

Each inspirational young person will be presented with the BCyA Medal of Honour – which bears the words ‘For the Good of the Country’ – and are invited to use the post-nominals ‘BCyA’ as a legacy of their achievements and endeavours.

Katie (centre) making a recent presentation to the Village Church Farm at an Alice in Wonderland event.

Skegness Grammar School student Summer, 13, started fundraising when she was eight years old by helping out her Nan's workplace raise money for Variety – the children's charity.

She commented: "I just love to help others and make people smile.

"If I can make just one person smile then I'm happy.

"I feel really honoured and excited to go and collect my medal of honour from the Palace of Westminster.

Katie receiving her BBC Make a Difference Fundraiser Award.

"I'm really looking forward to meeting other children that go above and beyond to help others too."

Her mum, Katie Willets, said: “Im so proud of her.

"She's amazing and has achieved so much and helped so many people in the last five years.

" It's so lovely that she has been given the recognition that she really deserves.”