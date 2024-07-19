Queen of kindness holds biggest fundraiser yet with gala night in Skegness

Summer Willetts receiving her community award with Mayor of Skegness Coun Adrian Findley (left) and Deputy Mayor Coun Jimmy Brookes.

Skegness’ Queen of kindness is holding her biggest fundraiser yet with a gala evening.

Summer Willetts BCyA is hosting the event at The Hatters Hotel.

It promises to be full of fun, games and laughter with three amazing singers – Johnny Lodge, Sian Cheetham and Danni Leigh – who have all given up their time to support the event.

Dee Allen from the Hatters who has kindly allowed Summer to use her function room for this charity event.

Spencer Greaves is the host for the evening.

Amongst the guests will be the Skegness' Mayor and Mayoress, Couns Adrian Findley and Sarah Staples.

Also there will be Chris and Stephanie Haynes from the newly opened Bagel Blinders and Jeanette Morley from Tescos in Skegness, who have kindly been the main sponsors of the event.

The evening is all about raising money for Summer's chosen charity this year which is the Seaside Greyhounds. Summer is also very happy to be welcoming Jenny and Kev Mccormick from the Seaside Greyhounds to the evening.

There are just a few tickets left available now for the event on Saturday, July 27, at £15 per person, which includes two games of bingo and a buffet. To book call 07432590397. Doors open at 7pm.