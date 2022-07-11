Baton carriers Peter Ward and Linda Baxter, centre.

The Queen's Baton Relay is a tradition that celebrates, connects and excites communities from across the Commonwealth during the build-up to the Games.

Travelling via land, air and sea, more than 180 communities in England are experiencing the Queen’s Baton on a route spanning 2,500 miles (4,000 kilometres) which started earlier this week in the South West on a 25-day tour of the region.

The relay made its way into the town at around 9.20am after travelling from nearby Skegness.

Peter hands over the baton to Linda in Church Street.

The route of the Boston leg saw the two baton bearers start in the Market Place, before moving onto Church Street - taking in the backdrop of the Stump – and returning to the Market Place via Church Street.

The two chosen to bear the baton for Boston were Linda Baxter and Peter Ward.

Linda Baxter is the head coach of Evolution Martial Arts in Boston.

Her main aim over the past 14 years has been to give youngsters and adults a positive goal in life. In that time, she has also produced Kickboxing World, European and British champions.

Baton bearer Peter Ward, with family.

Linda Baxter told the Standard: “It was absolutely amazing, and an honour to have been given such an opportunity.”

Peter Ward from Boston gives time to the local triathlon club to coach young children to improve swimming to enable them to take part in triathlons.

At the age of 69 he qualified for the GB Age Group World and European Duathlon Age Group Championships and at the age of 71 finished for a couple of years.

Coun Nigel Welton, Deputy Leader for Boston Borough Council, said: “It is a privilege to welcome the Queen’s Baton relay into Boston and to showcase it around the iconic Boston Stump.

Linda Baxter is cheered on as she carried the baton through Boston Market Place.

“The baton bearers both work hard to help the young people of the town achieve sporting and personal success. I would like to thank them for their commitment to helping young people and hope they enjoy their special day.”

Following the England tour, the baton relay will conclude at the Opening Ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on July 28.

Baton bearer Linda Baxter with her husband, daughter and sister-in-law.