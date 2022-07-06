Queen's Baton Relay: 'So honoured to be one of the few'

A nostalgic look at the 2012 Olympic Games Torch Relay arriving in Skegness..

Thousands of people Lined the streets the last time the Queen’s Baton Relay came to the area for the 2012 Olympic Games.

That year Starr Halley, 15, who had major surgery for a brain tumour three years earlier, carried the torch on to the beach where she was welcomed by crowds of people and the donkeys.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This time the chairman of Skegness Royal British Legion Paul Dixon has the honour of carrying the torch from Compass Gardens on Monday, July 11.

“What an amazing opportunity for me to be involved in a once in a life time event that's coming to Skegness,” said Mr Dixon.

"I'm honoured to be one of the few that have been selected to take part in the Queen’s Baton for the commonwealth.

“I am starting the relay in my wheelchair at 8am from the Compass Gardens in Skegness near the Bandstand and onto the next person and ending at Altitude.

“All that are taking part will be wearing the Queen’s Baton Relay Tracksuits.

“I hope the local residents of Skegness come out and joins in the celebrations of us been involved in this special event.”

The Queen’s Baton Relay visits all 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth in the lead up to this summer’s Games.

The route – which includes three other locations in Lincolnshire at Lincoln,Boston, and Grantham – began in London on June 2, coinciding with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. It returned to England on July 4 for a 25-day tour of the country.

Active Lincolnshire say the Relay will visit Lincoln on Sunday, July 10, and Skegness, Boston, and Grantham on Monday.

“We are delighted that Lincoln, Skegness, Boston, and Grantham in Lincolnshire, will welcome the Queen’s Baton Relay on Sunday 10 and Monday 11 July,” said Emma Tatlow, Chief Executive at Active Lincolnshire.

“We have worked closely with the Birmingham 2022 Organising Committee over the past six months, who have led on the development and delivery of the England leg, to develop and unite Lincolnshire’s involvement in this momentous occasion.

“Together with our partners across the county, City of Lincoln Council, East Lindsey District Council, South Kesteven District Council and

Boston Borough Council fantastic activities are planned to celebrate the arrival of the Queen’s Baton Relay and we hope that our communities get involved in this event.”

Coun Craig Leyland, Leader of East Lindsey District Council, said “It is an honour for East Lindsey to be able take part in the Queen’s Baton Relay.

“What a great way for our communities to come together and get involved. This will be an exciting one time moment for the residents of Skegness to remember”

The Baton itself, has been designed with intricate details and a platinum strand, paying homage to The Queen in her Platinum Jubilee Year, and fitted with a 360-degree camera to photograph images from around the Commonwealth communities on its tour.