A nostalgic look at the 2012 Olympic Games Torch Relay arriving in Skegness..

Active Lincolnshire has announced that the four locations in Lincolnshire that will receive a visit from the relay for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

over two days in July will also include Boston.

Thousands of people Lined the streets of Skegness the last time the Queen’s Baton Relay came to the area for the 2012 Olympic Games.

Starr Halley arrives on Skegness beach in the 2012 Queen's Baton Relay for the Olympic Games.

Starr Halley, 15, who had major surgery for a brain tumour three years earlier, carried the torch on to the beach where she was welcomed by crowds of people and the donkeys.

The Queen’s Baton Relay visits all 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth in the lead up to this summer’s Games.

The England route begins in London on June 2, coinciding with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations, and will later return to England on July 4 for a 25-day tour of the country. It arrives in Lincoln on Sunday, July 10, and Skegness, Boston, and Grantham on Monday, July 11.

“We are delighted that Lincoln, Skegness, Boston, and Grantham in Lincolnshire, will welcome the Queen’s Baton Relay on Sunday 10 and Monday 11 July,” said Emma Tatlow, Chief Executive at Active Lincolnshire.

“We have worked closely with the Birmingham 2022 Organising Committee over the past 6 months, who have led on the development and delivery of the England

leg, to develop and unite Lincolnshire’s involvement in this momentous occasion.

“Together with our partners across the county – City of Lincoln Council, East Lindsey District Council, South Kesteven District Council and Boston Borough Council – fantastic activities are planned to celebrate the arrival of the Queen’s Baton Relay and we hope that our communities get involved in this event.”

Businesses, organisations, schools and residents are encouraged to get involved in the celebration and further details of specific locations, type of activity and timings will be released by each local authority and will be published on the Let’s Move Lincolnshire website.

From sports days with local schools, to community festivals, people will be able to experience the buzz of the Queen’s Baton Relay and the excitement for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in many ways across Lincolnshire.

The Baton will be visiting some key sites across Lincolnshire during its visit, including the International Bomber Command Centre, Lincoln City Football Foundation and the LNER Stadium, Lincoln Cathedral, Wyndham Park and St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham, and St Botolph’s Church in Boston.

Coun Craig Leyland, Leader of East Lindsey District Council, said “It is an honour for East Lindsey to be able take part in the Queen’s Baton Relay,

"What a great way for our communities to come together and get involved.

"This will be an exciting one time moment for the residents of Skegness to remember”

Coun Paul Skinner, Leader of Boston Borough Council, said “What a privilege for Boston to be involved in such a unique event as part of the Queen’s

Jubilee Celebrations.

"In 2012 we were lucky enough to host the Olympic Torch Relay through the town and now we have the opportunity to take part in another spectacular event. This is the perfect chance for Boston to showcase it’s iconic landmark in such an

honourable way”

Coun Bob Bushell, Portfolio Holder for Remarkable Place at City of Lincoln Council said: “We look forward to hosting the Baton in Lincoln as part of the

Queen’s Baton Relay in July.

“This is a very exciting opportunity for us to showcase the city and what we have to offer and welcome residents and visitors to enjoy the evening’s celebrations.”

The Queen’s Baton Relay is a tradition that celebrates, connects and excites communities from across the Commonwealth during the build-up to the Games.

The final stretch of the journey will see The Queen’s Baton travel the length and breadth of England before concluding at the Opening Ceremony of the

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on 28 July 2022.

Coun Kelham Cooke, the Leader of South Kesteven District Council said: “This is a real honour for Grantham. To be part of such an international event

as the Birmingham 22 Commonwealth Games in the year that we are celebrating Her Majesty The Queen’s 70-year reign is something that we view with huge pride.

“We hosted the Olympic baton relay through Grantham in 2012 and confirmation that we now have another international event coming through the town is something

to really get excited about.”

The Baton itself, has been designed with intricate details and a platinum strand, paying homage to The Queen in her Platinum Jubilee Year, and fitted

with a 360-degree camera to photograph images from around the Commonwealth communities on its tour.

Batonbearers from across the country, who have been nominated and selected in recognition of their contributions to their local community, will take part

in the Relay, each carrying the Baton between events and locations across Lincolnshire.

You can keep up to date and follow the route on the Birmingham 2022 website www.birmingham2022.com/qbr.

More information about the local activity taking place in Lincoln, Grantham, Boston and Skegness over the two days will be announced on the Let’s Move

Lincolnshire website.

Keep up to date and follow @LetsMoveLincs on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

You can also discover more about how to get your sports club, physical activity group or community involved in the activities taking place during the Queen’s