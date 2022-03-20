Quiet space to remember mum this Mothering Sunday

Remember your mum by hanging bauble and sharing memories over a cuppa and cake.

Members of the public are being invited to light a candle and put a floral card bauble on a memory tree to show they are still thinking about their mums.

Tea, coffee, cakes and biscuits are also being served by the caring staff at a Skegness funeral home.

Sarah Nothdurft, Funeral Director, said: "It won't be anything to formal.

"I just wanted to show support within the community to all loved ones that are no longer with us.

"It’s nice to celebrate and remember those we have lost.

"Sometimes just to have somewhere to go and chat to others who are in a similar situation helps. It's about supporting one an other."

The event takes place on Mothering Sunday at Frank Wood Funeralcare in Prince George Street from 11am to 1pm.