Race to the top to win free tickets for Fantasy Island opening

Are you brave enough? Race to the top of the speed wall for free tickets for Fantasy Island opening.

Renowned for being the Clip ‘n Climb Centre’s most competitive challenge, under 14s will have to reach the top with 20 seconds in order win and adults will have just 10 seconds in which to summit.

Successful challengers will be able to follow up their victorious climb with a triumphant ride on the 62mph and 124ft loops of The Odyssey, a swinging adventure on Cuthbert the Caterpillar or perhaps try their hand at winning more prizes at Fantasy Island’s numerous games stalls!

Paige Harris, Head of Marketing at Mellors Group, said: “The Speed Wall is one of our most competitive climbing frames at Skegness Pier, so we’ve decided to put visitors to the test to see if they have what it takes to beat our challenge.

"Those who are lucky will be rewarded with a chance to enjoy the thrills of Fantasy Island before anybody else this year!”

Skegness Pier introduced the state-of-the-art Clip ‘n Climb back in 2021 – a brand-new climbing centre which is packed with exhilarating climbing walls and the iconic ‘Leap of Faith’ attraction, where guests leave all fears behind and jump into the air.

If you think you’ve got what it takes to conquer the Speed Wall, head on down to Skegness Pier on Saturday, March 12, for the ultimate challenge for the whole family!