The track at Market Rasen Racecourse is being given some extra special care by an enormous ‘duvet’ to keep it warm ahead of racing this Friday, January 19.

The racecourse track is covered in fleece. Image: Jockey Club

The track, covering around 55,000 square metres – the size of six football pitches – has been covered in fleece by the racecourse’s ground team.

The fleece blanket generally works to keep the track from freezing when it gets below zero and the racecourse team says it generally works pretty well down to minus three.

Alice Cosgrove, Clerk of the Course, said: “It’s not something we do too often, the last time being more than a year ago. It’s essentially like a big duvet over the track, and it helps to trap the warm air in and help us minimise frost impact.

The ground staff team covered an area equivalent to around six football pitches. Image: Jockey Club

“We’re due to race on Friday, and with temperatures expected to drop below zero, it helps us with the ground, which needs a bit of give for horses to be able to gallop and jump fences safely.

“We went through a wet period over the last six months, but it’s been dry since the beginning of January, so 2024 has been a bit nicer in that regard.