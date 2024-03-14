Rachel turns passion into successful business

Rachel Spencer in her home studio in Louth.

​Rachel Spencer has shared her inspiring journey of finding her true calling through her art, and has now launched her work on Gifts Instead of Flowers alongside other UK artists and small businesses offering products such as art, jewellery, ceramics, prints, candles, cards, and more.

Rachel said that she has always loved art, but never thought she could make a career out of it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After working as a PA for many years, she decided to take a break and attend a local art workshop in 2017, and she said that was the turning point that changed her life.

“I booked onto the workshop because I needed some time out, but I didn’t expect to find my passion there. It was like a light bulb went on in my head. I realised that art was what I wanted to do for the rest of my life,” Rachel said.

Since then, Rachel has become a full-time artist, offering home schooling, private one to one lessons in her home studio, and birthday parties, and workshops in schools and for businesses with staff well-being workshops, as well as a range of greeting cards featuring her original designs.

“My business just keeps evolving and I’m busier than ever, she said.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rachel’s art is not only a source of income, but also a way of giving back to the community. She supports various charities, by donating her artwork and raising funds.

“Drawing is therapy for me. It helps me cope with the loss of my sister Louise in 2008 and the challenges of life. I want to share that with others and show them that art can create smiles and happiness. I have the best job in the world,” Rachel said.