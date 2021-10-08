Radio presenter ‘Nobbsie’ plans 24-hour on-air marathon for charities

Radio presenter 'Nobbsie' will be taking on a challenge for two charities.

‘Nobbsie’ - real name David Nobbs - will begin the feat at 7am on Wednesday, October 13, and carry on keeping the listeners entertained until 7am the following day.

The 34 year-old will begin on the Dylan Breakfast Show and will co-host shows throughout the day with the usual presenters at their normal times.

Nobbsie’s usual show is the ‘Untitled Rock’ show - which he hosts every Wednesday from 9pm-11pm.

He is hopping to raise £200 for the charities Lincolnshire Shine and Carers First.

“I would say that I’m feeling a bit nervous, but excited to have the opportunity to do something like this,” said Nobbsie. “Certainly getting more anxious as each day passes, as I can’t wait to do it.

“I chose the two charities due to the recent pandemic. Lincolnshire Shine, a county-wide charity, that helps and supports anyone suffering with mental health, which has certainly tested everyone in the past 18 months.

“Carers First, a national charity that helps not only adults but young carers as well. These amazing people haven’t been able to have a break or even go out in the past 18 months.”

The volunteer-run Endeavour Radio has been broadcasting on an FM frequency for five years now.