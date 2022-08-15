RAF Coningsby engineers complete 92 football stadium running challenge

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RAF Coningsby's Daniel Holt, Ash Taylor, Kyle MacLeod, and Jake Langley at Newcastle Utd's St James Park.

Although Bill Shankly’s famous quote “Some people believe football is a matter of life and death, I can assure you it is much, much more important than that" has been perhaps taken out of context, it is true to say that for some, football is a passion.

The recent success of England’s Lionesses with their taking a European title – a first for England, whether male or female – has underlined this passion, and it is shown in the enthusiasm of four Royal Air Force engineers from RAF Coningsby who set themselves a unique challenge.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The four – Daniel Holt, Ash Taylor, Kyle MacLeod, and Jake Langley – visited all 92 of the 92 Premier League and English Football League stadiums and ran around them, a total of 2,245 miles in aid of SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, Macmillan Cancer Support and Mind, the Mental Health charity.

RAF Coningsby's Daniel Holt, Ash Taylor, Kyle MacLeod, and Jake Langley at West Ham's London Stadium.

Speaking for the group, Ash said: “We decided that due to our obsession with football, that the beautiful game had to play some element in the challenge and also it required to be a challenge that not only had we not seen been before, but also very clearly physically demanding and thus worthy of any donations or shares that we would love to receive.

“So, we came up with 92ClubsNonStop.

“It was a challenge from the very outset from the hours of planning to the mountain of emails to contact each of the 92 clubs.

"Following these emails, we were absolutely overwhelmed by the responses and support shown to us from the clubs, we knew we had a golden idea and there was no going back from then on.”

RAF Coningsby's Daniel Holt, Ash Taylor, Kyle MacLeod, and Jake Langley at Colchester Utd.

The challenge saw the four friends set off on Tuesday August 2 and drove 2,245 miles over 50+ hours, and then ran more than 26+ miles around the pitches, completing the mammoth challenge in just over four days.Ash said the support from their families and the football clubs has been incredibly generous, and they had received donation items for their auction from clubs including Manchester United, who donated a signed football and Swindon Town, which gave them a signed shirt and football:

"We are so grateful to the clubs which contributed to making the event much better and we met some lovely people along the way from the Swindon Town manager Scott Lindsey to the Sutton United CEO (Adrian Barry),” he said.

“We received lovely messages of support from family and friends to keep us going.

"More incredibly, we received – and these are just a few of the items we have been given.

RAF Coningsby's Daniel Holt, Ash Taylor, Kyle MacLeod, and Jake Langley at Walsall FC's Bank's Stadium.

"Thank you to the clubs for being so incredibly hospitable and generous to us during our charity event, we’re overwhelmed by the support shown to us and the amount we have raised for our charities.

"So, from the bottom of our hearts thank you so much and it made sitting in a car for four days and jumping around on the Tube in London so worth it. We hope the money raised can help lots of people who deserve it.”

The RAF’s ‘fab four’ have so far raised nearly £1,800 for their three chosen charities, and donations can still be made at gofundme.com/f/92-clubs-non-stop.

RAF Coningsby's Daniel Holt, Ash Taylor, Kyle MacLeod, and Jake Langley at Shrewsbury Town FC's Montgomery Waters Meadow stadium.

The lads pictured at Anfield.

RAF Coningsby's Daniel Holt, Ash Taylor, Kyle MacLeod, and Jake Langley at Cheltenham Town.

RAF Coningsby's Daniel Holt, Ash Taylor, Kyle MacLeod, and Jake Langley at Sutton Utd.