RAF Coningsby Police Dog Handlers

Station Commander, Group Captain Paul (Pablo) O’Grady presents the Dog Handlers with their trophy. Photo: Shauna Martin RAF

​Members of the RAF Police Dog Section received their award from the Station Commander, Group Captain Paul (Pablo) O’Grady at RAF Coningsby’s quarterly briefing. The trophy is awarded to the Royal Air Force Police Military Working Dog Section, which is assessed to have delivered the best all round performance, attitude towards animal welfare and contribution to Aviation Security Force output.

Working dogs have been a necessary part of RAF Police operations for decades. Sergeant Shaun Perkes manages Coningsby’s dog section. He said: “Our Dogs have a profound and immediately tangible impact to providing security and policing outputs to the Station and wider Defence. Their ability to detect, deter and

protect is unique and irreplaceable. They are a formidable force multiplier.”

Images of the Dog Section training their working dogs on agility course.

Dogs are invaluable to the military, but they are intelligent animals and require high levels of care, training

and supervision. Coningsby’s dog handlers have demonstrated compassion for their dogs through enriched

training programmes involving new equipment and even hydrotherapy; resulting in the Station’s police dogs

having great health and wellbeing.

Images of the Dog Section training their working dogs on agility course at RAF Coningsby.

RAF Coningsby’s Police Dog Section keeps a high standard of operational readiness and ensures the

security and efficiency of military operations at the Station all year round. The dogs and their handlers are a

familiar sight, but personnel understand that they should never approach or try to stroke a military working

dog.

To become a dog handler, personnel must first join the RAF Police, and once basic training is completed,

they can be streamed into different sections such as military working dogs. Initial handling training consists

of 3 weeks of practical learning to ensure the dogs can be handled safely. Students are taught how to

handle, train and most importantly look after their military working dog’s welfare; including animal

husbandry, kennel management and veterinary first aid.

Even as they reach the end of their working lives, the dogs at RAF Coningsby are extraordinarily well cared

for. The team has successfully rehomed five police dogs over the last ten months; carefully using

rehabilitation, re-training, veterinary care, and specialised treatments. After years of work, the five dogs will

enjoy a happy, healthy and restful retirement.

Sergeant Perkes said: “The section has performed admirably during this past year, evident by the award of

this trophy. It is down to the sheer dedication and unwavering commitment demonstrated by my team to

their dogs. It gives me immense pride to have such a strong and dedicated team and it is rightly so that

they have been recognised for their achievements.”

Group Captain O’Grady said: “My sincere congratulations to the team on this award; they are a credit to the

Station and to the Royal Air Force. The role of RAF Coningsby is to deliver air power, but that would be

impossible without a host of supporting capabilities. Our RAF Police Dog Section is one of those